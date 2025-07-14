Police arrest former associate of Montreal billionaire Robert Miller

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say they arrested a man earlier this week who is alleged to be an associate of a Quebec billionaire accused of sex crimes.

Officers say the 76-year-old is believed to have been part of the circle of Robert Miller, known for founding the Future Electronics company.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The accused was arrested in Montreal and released on conditions pending a court appearance at a later date.

A Quebec Superior Court judge recently stayed Miller’s 24 sex-related charges for abuses that allegedly took place between 1994 and 2016 because he was too ill to stand trial, but stressed it was not an acquittal.

Many of the 11 complainants were minors when the alleged offences occurred.

The 81-year-old Miller, who has denied the allegations, has advanced Parkinson’s disease, is bedridden, has limited communication skills and requires around-the-clock care.