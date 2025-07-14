Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest former associate of Montreal billionaire Robert Miller

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2025 10:49 am
1 min read
Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal police say they arrested a man earlier this week who is alleged to be an associate of a Quebec billionaire accused of sex crimes.

Officers say the 76-year-old is believed to have been part of the circle of Robert Miller, known for founding the Future Electronics company.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The accused was arrested in Montreal and released on conditions pending a court appearance at a later date.

A Quebec Superior Court judge recently stayed Miller’s 24 sex-related charges for abuses that allegedly took place between 1994 and 2016 because he was too ill to stand trial, but stressed it was not an acquittal.

Trending Now

Many of the 11 complainants were minors when the alleged offences occurred.

The 81-year-old Miller, who has denied the allegations, has advanced Parkinson’s disease, is bedridden, has limited communication skills and requires around-the-clock care.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices