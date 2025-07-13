Menu

Sports

Elks look for a second win on Sunday as they host the B.C. Lions

By Dave Campbell 880CHED
Posted July 13, 2025 12:12 pm
3 min read
Edmonton Elks running back Justin Rankin celebrates with fans after a touchdown against the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday, July 13, 2025
Edmonton Elks' Justin Rankin (5) celebrates a touchdown with fans against the Ottawa Redblacks during second half CFL action in Edmonton, on Sunday July 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Edmonton Elks have climbed the first rung on the ladder out of their 0-3  start the 2025 CFL season. They will look to climb another and string together back-to-back wins as they host the B.C. Lions Sunday night on Play Alberta Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks earned their first win of the season last Sunday with a 39-33 victory over the visiting Ottawa Redblacks. Quarterback Tre Ford was 15 of 17 for 212 yards passing and two touchdown passes. He earned a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 for the second time in his career. The game also saw the first punt return touchdown for the green and gold  in nearly 10 years as Javon Leake scored on a 94-yard dash. Leake has five career kick-return touchdowns.

The chance to produce a win streak for the first time this season is next goal for the Elks, says Tre Ford.

“It motivates the guys and it gets us going in the right direction,” Ford said. “That’s big for this team after the rough start at 0-3. I think getting the (first) win was important and it’s going to set the path for a good future.”

The Lions have been a tough opponent for the Elks have won nine of their last 10 meetings. Quarterback Nathan Rourke passed for 324 yards and threw for three touchdown passes in a 31-14 win over the Elks back in Week 1. Rourke has 300-yard passing games in two of his three starts this season.

One area the Elks hope to exploit on offence are the Lions struggles against the run this season. The Lions are last in the CFL in average rushing yards allowed per game (136.4). The Elks as a team are fourth in the league in average rushing yards per game (117.0) and lead the CFL in average rushing yards per carry (5.9).

The Elks will also see the return on Sunday of offensive lineman David Beard, who missed the last two games with an injured calf. Beard will not make his return at his usual starting centre spot. Instead, he will dress as the Elks sixth O-lineman.

Meanwhile, defensive end Robbie Smith has been placed on the team’s six-game injured list with an elbow injury. Linebacker Josiah Schakel has been moved from the practice roster to the active roster, while offensive lineman Jaxon Morkin will come out of the lineup on Sunday and has been placed on the team’s practice roster.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Tre Ford

Running back: Justin Rankin (Fullback: Tanner Green)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, Mark Evans II, Mark Korte, Gregor MacKellar, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Steven Dunbar, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Arkell Smith, Kaion Julien-Grant, Zach Mathis

Defence

Defensive line: Brandon Barlow, Jared Brinkman, Jake Ceresna, Noah Taylor

Linebackers: Nick Anderson, Nyles Morgan, Chelan Garnes

Defensive backs: Devodric Bynum, Kordell Jackson, Royce Metchie, Kobe Williams, Tyrell Ford

You can hear Sunday’s game between the Elks and Lions on 880 CHED, starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Courtney Theriault at 3:30 p.m. The opening kickoff from Play Alberta Field at Commonwealth Stadium will be at 5 p.m., with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott. Former EE offensive lineman Gord Hinse will provide analysis from the Elks sidelines.

 

