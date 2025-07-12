Quebec college faces $30 million in fines for too many students in English programs

A Montreal college is facing $30 million in fines from the Quebec government for having too many students in its English-language programs.
LaSalle College says the fines threaten the survival of the 65-year-old bilingual institution.
The Quebec government imposed limits on the number of students who can be enrolled in English-language college programs as part of a new language law passed in 2022.
It says LaSalle College is the only private subsidized college that has not respected the quotas.
The college says it’s been unable to respect the limits, in part because many international students had already been accepted before the quotas were announced.
It says it will be in compliance by this fall, and has gone to court to ask for the fines to be overturned.
