National

U.S. News

Some U.S. parks evacuated due to wildfires, including Grand Canyon

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 11, 2025 5:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke chokes communities across Canada, U.S.'
Wildfire smoke chokes communities across Canada, U.S.
Cooler weather and light rain are reportedly aiding firefighting efforts in certain areas across Canada's Prairie provinces. However, as Dan Spector reports, many regions in the country continue to face significant challenges due to a pervasive blanket of choking smoke, limiting relief from the ongoing impacts of wildfires – Jun 8, 2025
Visitors and staff at two national parks in the U.S. West have been evacuated because of wildfires.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, about 260 miles (418 kilometers) southwest of Denver, closed Thursday morning after lighting sparked blazes on both rims, the park said. The wildfire on the South Rim has burned 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers), with no containment of the perimeter.

The park is closed until further notice.

The conditions there have been ripe for wildfire with hot temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and dry vegetation, the park said, adding that weather remained a concern Friday.

Firefighters saved the visitor center along the South Rim by removing dry vegetation and coating the building in a layer of protective material, fire officials said. Small aircrafts from Colorado’s Division of Fire Prevention and Control dropped retardant from the sky Friday while ground crews tried to contain the burn.

The Grand Canyon’s North Rim in Arizona also closed Thursday because of a wildfire on adjacent Bureau of Land Management land near Jacob Lake. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said it helped evacuate people from an area north of Jacob Lake and campers in the Kaibab National Forest nearby.

The fire began Wednesday evening after a thunderstorm moved through the area, fire officials said. It has burned about 1.5 square miles (3.9 square kilometers) with zero containment.

About 500 visitors who planned to stay in the park overnight were evacuated Thursday night, Grand Canyon spokesperson Joelle Baird said. Employees and residents on the North Rim were told to shelter in place.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

