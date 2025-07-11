Menu

Canada

Cyclist killed in collision with dump truck in Calgary’s southwest

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted July 11, 2025 6:07 pm
1 min read
A man in his 60's has died after being hit by a dump truck while riding his bike. View image in full screen
A man in his 60's has died after being hit by a dump truck while riding his bike. Global News
A man in his 60s has died after being hit by a dump truck in the city’s southwest Friday morning. Police say he was riding his bike in a bike lane at the intersection of 26 Avenue and 32 Street S.W. when the truck, turning right onto 32 Street, hit him with the front passenger side of the vehicle.

“The cyclist unfortunately ended up underneath the trailer,” says Acting Sgt. Dan Jordens with the Calgary Police Service.

“He was taken to the Foothills hospital with life threatening injuries where he later succumbed to those injuries.”

The driver of the truck remained on scene and made a statement to police as part of the investigation. The intersection was closed for much of Friday as the Collision Reconstruction Unit conducted its investigation to determine what led to the collision.

“What we do have in our benefit at the moment is good video that we’ve confirmed exists… which we’ll be receiving tomorrow,” says Jordens.

“We’ll get a better idea of what actually happened and from there the investigation continues with our reconstruction.”

Jordens says at this time, the collision is considered an unfortunate accident, and alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered to be factors. So far, no charges have been laid.

“Once our investigation is completed, we’ll definitely do a consultation with the crown and see where that leads us,” says Jordens.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

