Winnipeg cops testing AI-powered voice agent for non-emergency line

Winnipeg police say they’re testing an AI-powered interactive voice agent for their non-emergency line.

The pilot project, which has been underway for several months already, is expanding from tests a few hours a week in a closely-monitored environment, to a few hours a day as of Monday.

The new system, police said, is set to replace the pre-recorded prompts on the existing automated phone system, which is based around pre-recorded prompts.

“This is about making it easier for Winnipeggers to reach us and get help with non-emergent matters,” said Insp. Gord Spado of the communications division.

“By introducing this new technology, we’re ensuring that our frontline emergency operators can focus on the emergency situations that need them most, while every caller gets thoughtful service.”

The new system, if testing is successful, will be available 24/7 and help reduce demand on human call-takers.

So far in 2025, the non-emergency line has received more than 172,000 calls — an average of more than 900 each day.

Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham said the project comes from a challenge to the public service to find innovative ways to use AI.

“It’s encouraging to see the Winnipeg Police Service leading the way as we continue testing how AI can make life better for residents,” the mayor said.

“This pilot is a great example of how we can use technology to improve services for Winnipeggers and free up frontline staff to focus where they’re needed most.”