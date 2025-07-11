Manitoba RCMP seek suspect in arson at Swan River business

See more sharing options

Manitoba RCMP are on the search for an arson suspect after a structure fire at a Swan River business Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at a Main Street business at around 5:20 a.m., where they say extensive smoke was coming from the building.

A preliminary investigation, with the help of a fire investigator, has led police to determine the fire was deliberately set. Video surveillance footage from the area, police said, shows a man on a bike passing the property just before the fire started.

RCMP are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check for footage of anyone on a bike between the hours of 5 and 6 am. Anyone with information is asked to call the Swan River RCMP detachment at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.