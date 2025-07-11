Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP seek suspect in arson at Swan River business

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 11, 2025 12:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘The right training’: Winnipeg firefighters hone investigation skills to tackle arson'
‘The right training’: Winnipeg firefighters hone investigation skills to tackle arson
RELATED: Local firefighters have their hands full tackling an uptick in arsons, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says, and they’re coming up with innovative ways to fight back. Daisy Woelk reports. – Nov 21, 2024
Manitoba RCMP are on the search for an arson suspect after a structure fire at a Swan River business Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at a Main Street business at around 5:20 a.m., where they say extensive smoke was coming from the building.

A preliminary investigation, with the help of a fire investigator, has led police to determine the fire was deliberately set. Video surveillance footage from the area, police said, shows a man on a bike passing the property just before the fire started.

RCMP are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check for footage of anyone on a bike between the hours of 5 and 6 am. Anyone with information is asked to call the Swan River RCMP detachment at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'RCMP say 2 Manitobans charged with arson in connection with wildfires'
RCMP say 2 Manitobans charged with arson in connection with wildfires
