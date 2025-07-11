Serious crash in Maple Ridge closes large section of Lougheed Highway eastbound

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A crash has prompted a large section of Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge to be closed on Friday morning.

All eastbound lanes are closed from 287 Street to Jim Robson Way.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

There is also a road closure on 240 Street from River Road to Hill Avenue.

Ridge Meadows RCMP described it as a “serious motor vehicle incident” that has closed the road but did not provide any additional details on what happened.

Officers with the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are on the scene investigating.

At this time, there is no word on when the road might reopen.