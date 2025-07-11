Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Serious crash in Maple Ridge closes large section of Lougheed Highway eastbound

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 11, 2025 11:02 am
1 min read
A serious crash has closed a large section of Lougheed Highway eastbound in Maple Ridge on Friday morning. View image in full screen
A serious crash has closed a large section of Lougheed Highway eastbound in Maple Ridge on Friday morning. Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A crash has prompted a large section of Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge to be closed on Friday morning.

All eastbound lanes are closed from 287 Street to Jim Robson Way.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

There is also a road closure on 240 Street from River Road to Hill Avenue.

Ridge Meadows RCMP described it as a “serious motor vehicle incident” that has closed the road but did not provide any additional details on what happened.

Trending Now

Officers with the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are on the scene investigating.

At this time, there is no word on when the road might reopen.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices