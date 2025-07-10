Regina man launches app aimed at guiding people through addiction recovery

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Regina couple Adam Geiger and his wife Chelsea have officially launched an app called AlchemistOne to help keep people on track through the addiction recovery journey.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

After battling a gambling addiction himself, Geiger found solace in mindfulness, meditation and physical activity, which are all pillars the app focuses on.

The app launched this week and help people work through addiction and mental health struggles.

Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.