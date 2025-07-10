Regina man launches app aimed at guiding people through addiction recovery

Regina couple Adam Geiger and his wife Chelsea have officially launched an app called AlchemistOne to help keep people on track through the addiction recovery journey.
After battling a gambling addiction himself, Geiger found solace in mindfulness, meditation and physical activity, which are all pillars the app focuses on.
The app launched this week and help people work through addiction and mental health struggles.
Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.
