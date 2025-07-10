Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina man launches app aimed at guiding people through addiction recovery

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted July 10, 2025 6:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina man launches app aimed at guiding people through addiction recovery'
Regina man launches app aimed at guiding people through addiction recovery
WATCH: A Regina man has launched an app ready for download called AlchemistOne. It aims to help people through their journey in battling addictions and mental health barriers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Regina couple Adam Geiger and his wife Chelsea have officially launched an app called AlchemistOne to help keep people on track through the addiction recovery journey.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After battling a gambling addiction himself, Geiger found solace in mindfulness, meditation and physical activity, which are all pillars the app focuses on.

Trending Now

The app launched this week and help people work through addiction and mental health struggles.

Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.

Sponsored content

AdChoices