Crime

2 youths charged with manslaughter after man dies in Wetaskiwin arson

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 10, 2025 4:22 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP vehicle at the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment on April 14, 2021. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle at the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment on April 14, 2021. Global News
Two youths are facing manslaughter and arson charges after a man died in a house fire in central Alberta last winter.

RCMP responded to the fire in Wetaskiwin, south of Edmonton, just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2024.

The Wetaskiwin and Millet fire departments also arrived and put out the blaze at the home near 53 Avenue and 45 Street.

After the flames were extinguished, the body of 67-year-old Donald Robert was found inside the home.

Officers deemed the circumstances surrounding his death as suspicious and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the case.

Police said a witness reported seeing someone running away from the home with their clothing on fire.

RCMP said on Wednesday, a girl and a boy were arrested and charged with both manslaughter and arson – disregard for human life.

The pair can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because they are underage.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

