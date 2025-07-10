Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hydro-Québec suspends work at planned electric station in Labrador amid protests

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2025 1:17 pm
1 min read
Signs are shown in this handout photo at the site of a tentatively planned hydroelectric development at Gull Island in Labrador on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Quebec's hydro utility says it has suspended work at the site amid protests by some residents. View image in full screen
Signs are shown in this handout photo at the site of a tentatively planned hydroelectric development at Gull Island in Labrador on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Quebec's hydro utility says it has suspended work at the site amid protests by some residents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Innu Accountability Coalition
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec’s hydro utility says it has suspended work at the site of a planned hydroelectric station at Gull Island in Labrador amid protests by some residents.

A Hydro-Québec spokesperson says the utility is monitoring the situation with a commitment to understanding the demonstrators’ concerns.

Lynn St-Laurent says in an email that Hydro-Québec recognizes the cultural and historical importance of the Gull Island area for Innu communities.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The utility announced a tentative agreement last year with Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro to build a hydroelectric generating station at Gull Island, a site on the Churchill River in Labrador.

Trending Now

Hydro-Québec said earlier this week it was set to begin geotechnical and environmental studies in the area, in preparation for future construction work.

A news release said the studies are to collect environmental and other data to inform final negotiations on the project between the two state-owned utilities.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices