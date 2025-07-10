Hydro-Québec suspends work at planned electric station in Labrador amid protests

Quebec’s hydro utility says it has suspended work at the site of a planned hydroelectric station at Gull Island in Labrador amid protests by some residents.
A Hydro-Québec spokesperson says the utility is monitoring the situation with a commitment to understanding the demonstrators’ concerns.
Lynn St-Laurent says in an email that Hydro-Québec recognizes the cultural and historical importance of the Gull Island area for Innu communities.
The utility announced a tentative agreement last year with Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro to build a hydroelectric generating station at Gull Island, a site on the Churchill River in Labrador.
Hydro-Québec said earlier this week it was set to begin geotechnical and environmental studies in the area, in preparation for future construction work.
A news release said the studies are to collect environmental and other data to inform final negotiations on the project between the two state-owned utilities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.
