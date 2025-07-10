Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fredericton police practices under review after major ‘error’ upended two death cases

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2025 11:07 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick murder trials stayed due to ‘insurmountable evidentiary issue’'
New Brunswick murder trials stayed due to ‘insurmountable evidentiary issue’
Due to what Fredericton Police are calling an “insurmountable evidentiary issue,” the proceedings of three murder trials in New Brunswick have been stayed, meaning the five accused won’t stand trial. Johnny James reports on the complexity of the Crown’s decision and how an impending review is unlikely to provide adequate answers. – Jun 30, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fredericton police say they’ve hired an Ontario lawyer to investigate how an error by the force led to a stay of proceedings in two deaths.

Investigator Ian D. Scott has been mandated to review the way Fredericton police conduct major crimes investigations.

Police say an “insurmountable evidentiary issue” led to a stay of proceedings in the 2021 death of Corey Christopher Markey and the 2022 death of Brandon Donelan.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They have not released details on the issue, but Fredericton’s police chief says the force takes full responsibility for the “error.”

Trending Now

A news release says Scott was director of Ontario’s police watchdog between 2008 to 2013, and is renowned for his knowledge on police oversight.

The review is scheduled to begin July 17 and expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices