Fredericton police practices under review after major ‘error’ upended two death cases

Fredericton police say they’ve hired an Ontario lawyer to investigate how an error by the force led to a stay of proceedings in two deaths.

Investigator Ian D. Scott has been mandated to review the way Fredericton police conduct major crimes investigations.

Police say an “insurmountable evidentiary issue” led to a stay of proceedings in the 2021 death of Corey Christopher Markey and the 2022 death of Brandon Donelan.

They have not released details on the issue, but Fredericton’s police chief says the force takes full responsibility for the “error.”

A news release says Scott was director of Ontario’s police watchdog between 2008 to 2013, and is renowned for his knowledge on police oversight.

The review is scheduled to begin July 17 and expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.