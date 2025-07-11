Simply Delicious Recipe: Panna Cotta Alle Fragole

Follow along with Susan Hay and executive chef Massimo Capra, owner of Capra’s Kitchen, as he prepares Panna cotta with fresh Ontario strawberries and cookie crumble.
Ingredients
- 500ml 35% Cream
- 80gr Sugar
- ½ tsp Vanilla Extract
- Lemon Peel
- Orange Peel
- 2/3 packet Gelatin Powder
- 1pint Strawberries, diced
- 2tbsp Strawberry Jam
- 1tbsp Lemon & 2tbsp Orange Juice
- Shortbread cookie crumbled
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Instructions
In a pot scald the cream with the sugar and the lemon & orange peel, once hot add the vanilla and the gelatin and dissolve well, strain into 4 or 5 ramekins 4oz size, refrigerate overnight or at least 6hrs. Season the strawberry with the orange juice, lemon juice and the jam, mix well and set aside. Remove the panna cotta from the ramekins and top with the strawberry and cookie crumble. This serves four people.
- Alleged 5-time impaired driver charged after Brampton crash severely injures man
- ‘He’s flying’: Motorcyclist filmed zooming close to 300 km/h on Toronto-area highways
- Teachers, opposition blast Ford government school board takeover as ‘power grab’
- New dual-launch roller-coaster at Canada’s Wonderland finally set to open
Comments