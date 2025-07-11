Simply Delicious Recipe: Panna Cotta Alle Fragole

Send this page to someone via email

Follow along with Susan Hay and executive chef Massimo Capra, owner of Capra’s Kitchen, as he prepares Panna cotta with fresh Ontario strawberries and cookie crumble.

Ingredients

500ml 35% Cream

80gr Sugar

½ tsp Vanilla Extract

Lemon Peel

Orange Peel

2/3 packet Gelatin Powder

1pint Strawberries, diced

2tbsp Strawberry Jam

1tbsp Lemon & 2tbsp Orange Juice

Shortbread cookie crumbled

Instructions

In a pot scald the cream with the sugar and the lemon & orange peel, once hot add the vanilla and the gelatin and dissolve well, strain into 4 or 5 ramekins 4oz size, refrigerate overnight or at least 6hrs. Season the strawberry with the orange juice, lemon juice and the jam, mix well and set aside. Remove the panna cotta from the ramekins and top with the strawberry and cookie crumble. This serves four people.