Simply Delicious Recipe: Panna Cotta Alle Fragole

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted July 11, 2025 4:00 am
1 min read
Panna Cotta Alle Fragole View image in full screen
Panna Cotta Alle Fragole. Global News
Follow along with Susan Hay and executive chef Massimo Capra, owner of Capra’s Kitchen, as he prepares Panna cotta with fresh Ontario strawberries and cookie crumble.

Ingredients 

  •  500ml 35% Cream
  • 80gr Sugar
  • ½ tsp Vanilla Extract
  • Lemon Peel
  • Orange Peel
  • 2/3 packet Gelatin Powder
  • 1pint Strawberries, diced
  • 2tbsp Strawberry Jam
  • 1tbsp Lemon & 2tbsp Orange Juice
  • Shortbread cookie crumbled
Instructions

In a pot scald the cream with the sugar and the lemon & orange peel, once hot add the vanilla and the gelatin and dissolve well, strain into 4 or 5 ramekins 4oz size, refrigerate overnight or at least 6hrs. Season the strawberry with the orange juice, lemon juice and the jam, mix well and set aside. Remove the panna cotta from the ramekins and top with the strawberry and cookie crumble. This serves four people.

