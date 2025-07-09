Menu

Canada

Man killed, 4 injured in fiery collision on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2025 8:46 am
1 min read
Gardiner construction doubled Toronto commute times, new data shows
Police say a 68-year-old man is dead and four people were taken to hospital after a fiery collision on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway.

Toronto police say the multi-vehicle collision happened in the westbound lanes near Lower Jarvis Street just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say a vehicle flipped onto its side against the road’s barrier and became engulfed in flames along with three other vehicles.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene while four other people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say two other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but weren’t transported to hospital.

Police are asking anyone with video or dash camera footage of the incident to contact them.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

