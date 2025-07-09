Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. set to release event safety report in wake of Lapu Lapu Day attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2025 2:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. appoints former judge to help with safety planning at large public event'
B.C. appoints former judge to help with safety planning at large public event
RELATED: In the wake of the Lapu Lapu tragedy and with many summer events, including the Celebration of Light, just around the corner, the province is taking further steps to ensure major gatherings are safe and perceived so.  Andrea Macpherson has more on the actions being taken. – May 8, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The British Columbia government is expected to release a report today on ways to improve safety and security at events two months after 11 people were killed in a vehicle ramming at a Vancouver festival.

Premier David Eby asked retired B.C. Supreme Court chief justice Christopher Hinkson to conduct the commission of inquiry.

Attorney General Niki Sharma said last month that the government had received the report and would be releasing it as soon as possible, so people can feel safe attending and celebrating at events this summer.

Click to play video: '6 victims of April’s Lapu Lapu festival tragedy remain in hospital'
6 victims of April’s Lapu Lapu festival tragedy remain in hospital
Trending Now

Eby said after the April 26 attack that Hinkson’s report would help guide event organizers across B.C. to “maximize safety,” while not retreating from the fact that people want to gather.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the 11 deaths, dozens of people were hurt as a vehicle raced down a street lined with food trucks as the Lapu Lapu Day festival was wrapping up.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Union of B.C. Municipalities has said it made a submission to Hinkson, asking him to avoid using a “one-size-fits-all” framework, as local governments struggle with numerous responsibilities, and budgetary impacts could lead to some event cancellations.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices