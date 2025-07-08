Menu

Politics

Richmond Olympic Oval poised to have city subsidy slashed

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted July 8, 2025 9:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Richmond poised to decrease Oval funding'
Richmond poised to decrease Oval funding
Richmond City Council is expecting to limit its funding to the Richmond Oval, following controversy over the organization's finances. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Richmond’s Olympic Oval is poised to receive about a million dollars less per year, after a motion was put forward to cap a municipal subsidy to the facility at $2.5 million annually.

The motion, put forward by Councillor Kash Heed, is expected to be approved by council next week.

On average the subsidy has been about $3.5 million per year, and more in recent years.

Click to play video: 'Questions surround Richmond Oval CEO’s salary'
Questions surround Richmond Oval CEO’s salary

The Oval received $3.904 million in 2023, $4.001 million in 2024 and $3.574 million in 2025.

Canadian Taxpayers Federation B.C. director Carson Binda believes $2.5 million a year is still too much of a subsidy

“Look, there’s been a consistent culture of waste at the Olympic Oval,” he said.

The Oval is undergoing a forensic audit for possible fraudulent activity.

Click to play video: 'Richmond mayor responds to city controversies'
Richmond mayor responds to city controversies
Global News has also reported that Richmond Olympic Oval CEO George Duncan’s compensation last year totalled $582,000.

He was among eight people from the Oval and city who went on a secret European junket, costing more than $77,000.

In the months ahead, there could be more changes coming at the Oval.

Richmond council has directed the city’s chief administrative officer to review possible options for replacing the Oval Corporation.

