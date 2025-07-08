Richmond Olympic Oval poised to have city subsidy slashed

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Richmond’s Olympic Oval is poised to receive about a million dollars less per year, after a motion was put forward to cap a municipal subsidy to the facility at $2.5 million annually.

The motion, put forward by Councillor Kash Heed, is expected to be approved by council next week.

On average the subsidy has been about $3.5 million per year, and more in recent years.

1:49 Questions surround Richmond Oval CEO’s salary

The Oval received $3.904 million in 2023, $4.001 million in 2024 and $3.574 million in 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Taxpayers Federation B.C. director Carson Binda believes $2.5 million a year is still too much of a subsidy

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Look, there’s been a consistent culture of waste at the Olympic Oval,” he said.

The Oval is undergoing a forensic audit for possible fraudulent activity.

2:11 Richmond mayor responds to city controversies

Global News has also reported that Richmond Olympic Oval CEO George Duncan’s compensation last year totalled $582,000.

He was among eight people from the Oval and city who went on a secret European junket, costing more than $77,000.

In the months ahead, there could be more changes coming at the Oval.

Richmond council has directed the city’s chief administrative officer to review possible options for replacing the Oval Corporation.