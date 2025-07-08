Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Saskatoon’s Meewasin considered to become a National Urban Park

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted July 8, 2025 7:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s Meewasin considered to become a National Urban Park'
Saskatoon’s Meewasin considered to become a National Urban Park
WATCH: The Valley Authority is working with First Nations and Metis communities in Saskatoon to turn Meewasin into an Urban National Park
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

If you have walked or biked the riverfront in downtown Saskatoon, chances are you have used the Meewasin.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Meewasin Valley Authority is hoping to turn the area into something special as they work toward becoming a national urban park.

Trending Now

Watch the video above to learn more about what national urban park status means and its ties to reconciliation.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices