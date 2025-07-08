B.C. to consider ban on breeding and acquisition of all exotic cats

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbia government is considering changes that could ban the breeding, sale and future ownership of all non-domestic and non-native types of cats.

It is already illegal to privately own big exotic cats like lions, tigers, leopards and cheetahs. But that’s not currently the case for some other exotic species, which sometimes end up as pets.

Animal welfare groups, including the BC SPCA, have long had concerns about keeping exotic cats as pets, noting they have wild natural instincts, more complex nutrition, housing and enrichment needs and veterinary care challenges.

0:27 Another serval goes missing on Vancouver Island

They’re also often surrendered by pet owners who didn’t realize how challenging owning an exotic animal can be, but animal welfare groups typically lack the resources to give them the proper life and care.

What’s more, the cats can pose a significant threat to native wildlife or even other pets if they escape.

If the province moves ahead with the changes, all exotic and non-domesticated cat species would be added to the province’s Controlled Alien Species regulation, a list which is already comprised of about 1,200 species.

The changes would extend the regulation to a variety of exotic cats, including servals, caracals, ocelots, European and African wildcats, Asian golden cats, fishing cats, jungle cats and marbled cats.

The proposal would grandfather in current owners, who would not be required to surrender their pets, but would ban any future breeding, selling or acquiring of the cats.

The province is currently seeking public feedback on the proposal. You can weigh in on the idea by email at controlledalienspecies@gov.bc.ca.