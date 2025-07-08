3 arrested, 1 wanted after Ontario man found dead in crash was kidnapped

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a 51-year-old Guelph man allegedly involved in the kidnapping and assault of another man in May.

At roughly 6 p.m. May 14, OPP officers responded to a collision involving two vehicles that happened southbound on Hanlon Parkway, just north of Stone Road in Guelph.

One person with life-threatening injuries was found at the scene and was taken to hospital where they later died. OPP identified the victim Monday as a 40-year-old man from Cambridge.

“Upon further investigation, police learned that the victim was assaulted, kidnapped and abducted from a residence on Fife Road by five suspects who fled in two different vehicles,” the OPP said in a news release Monday.

The OPP said Tuesday three individuals have been arrested, and another is wanted. One of the individuals arrested is a youth, and they can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.