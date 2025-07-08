Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Number of homeless people in Toronto more than doubled between 2021 and 2024: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2025 12:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Growing concern for elder homeless men in Toronto'
Growing concern for elder homeless men in Toronto
WATCH: Growing concern for elder homeless men in Toronto – Dec 3, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A newly released survey shows the number of homeless people in Toronto has more than doubled between the spring of 2021 and last fall.

Toronto’s Street Needs Assessment survey estimates that 15,400 people were homeless in Toronto last October, up from about 7,300 in April 2021.

The report says the spike is a result of several issues, including lack of affordable housing, unmet health-care needs, insufficient income support and substance use struggles.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says the increase in Toronto mirrors the situation in Ontario and across Canada after the COVID-19 pandemic directly affected homelessness rates.

The report says the housing crisis requires strategic responses and Toronto is already seeing a reduction in the number of homeless people due to fewer refugee claimants in shelters, lower encampment numbers and movement of people into permanent housing.

Trending Now

The city says a total of 1,078 people living outside were referred into the shelter system and more than 4,300 people were housed last year.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices