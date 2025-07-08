Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 Ontario men charged after 33 hydro poles cut down for their copper

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 8, 2025 11:10 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say four men are facing charges after copper wires were stolen off 33 hydro poles that were cut down in a rural area of central Ontario.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the copper theft occurred over a nearly week-long period, from May 1 to May 7, on Silverfields Road in Coleman Township — about 200 km northeast of Sudbury, Ont.

Investigators said the theft happened in a remote area along the road connecting the Town of Cobalt and the Hound Chute Hydro Generating Station. It is estimated the value of the theft is around $100,000.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Following a police investigation involving several agencies, four men were arrested.

The men — aged 34 to 51 — are collectively facing several charges including theft, mischief, trafficking stolen goods and possession of stolen goods for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused were released and have a court date later in the year, police said.

Meanwhile, in May, police in Durham Region issued a warning about copper thefts happening from air conditioners and heat pump units in Oshawa. Police said they had received 22 reported incidents since the beginning of the year.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Concerns about the growing problem of copper theft'
Concerns about the growing problem of copper theft

 

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices