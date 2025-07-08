4 Ontario men charged after 33 hydro poles cut down for their copper

Send this page to someone via email

Police say four men are facing charges after copper wires were stolen off 33 hydro poles that were cut down in a rural area of central Ontario.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the copper theft occurred over a nearly week-long period, from May 1 to May 7, on Silverfields Road in Coleman Township — about 200 km northeast of Sudbury, Ont.

Investigators said the theft happened in a remote area along the road connecting the Town of Cobalt and the Hound Chute Hydro Generating Station. It is estimated the value of the theft is around $100,000.

Following a police investigation involving several agencies, four men were arrested.

The men — aged 34 to 51 — are collectively facing several charges including theft, mischief, trafficking stolen goods and possession of stolen goods for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused were released and have a court date later in the year, police said.

Meanwhile, in May, police in Durham Region issued a warning about copper thefts happening from air conditioners and heat pump units in Oshawa. Police said they had received 22 reported incidents since the beginning of the year.