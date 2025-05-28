Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police warn of ‘increased’ copper thefts from air conditioners in Ontario city

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 28, 2025 9:03 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rising copper wire theft frustrate Alberta utility providers, homebuilders and police'
Rising copper wire theft frustrate Alberta utility providers, homebuilders and police
RELATED: Rising copper wire theft frustrate Alberta utility providers, homebuilders and police – Nov 4, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Durham Regional Police have issued a warning about an “increased” number of copper thefts in downtown Oshawa.

Police issued the advisory on social media on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen a growing number of copper thefts from air conditioning and heat pump units in the downtown Oshawa area and surrounding neighborhoods,” DRPS wrote.

Police said they have received 22 reported incidents since the beginning of the year.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The incidents involve copper piping and wiring from air conditioning units being stolen in Oshawa, investigators said.

” If you observe any suspicious activity near air conditioning units, please contact the police immediately,” DRPS said.

Trending Now

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices