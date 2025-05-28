Police warn of ‘increased’ copper thefts from air conditioners in Ontario city

Durham Regional Police have issued a warning about an “increased” number of copper thefts in downtown Oshawa.
Police issued the advisory on social media on Tuesday.
“We’ve seen a growing number of copper thefts from air conditioning and heat pump units in the downtown Oshawa area and surrounding neighborhoods,” DRPS wrote.
Police said they have received 22 reported incidents since the beginning of the year.
Get daily National news
The incidents involve copper piping and wiring from air conditioning units being stolen in Oshawa, investigators said.
” If you observe any suspicious activity near air conditioning units, please contact the police immediately,” DRPS said.
- World junior trial: Court watches Michael McLeod’s 2018 police interview
- Quebec to crack down on prison smuggling with scanners, cellular jamming, drone defences
- Florida fisherman sentenced to prison for shooting, poisoning dolphins
- Former police chief, convicted of rape and murder, escapes Arkansas prison
Comments