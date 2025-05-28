Police warn of ‘increased’ copper thefts from air conditioners in Ontario city

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Durham Regional Police have issued a warning about an “increased” number of copper thefts in downtown Oshawa.

Police issued the advisory on social media on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen a growing number of copper thefts from air conditioning and heat pump units in the downtown Oshawa area and surrounding neighborhoods,” DRPS wrote.

Police said they have received 22 reported incidents since the beginning of the year.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The incidents involve copper piping and wiring from air conditioning units being stolen in Oshawa, investigators said.

” If you observe any suspicious activity near air conditioning units, please contact the police immediately,” DRPS said.

Increased Copper Thefts in Downtown Oshawa We've seen a growing number of copper thefts from air conditioning and heat pump units in the downtown Oshawa area and surrounding neighborhoods. Both residential and commercial properties are being targeted. Since the beginning of the… pic.twitter.com/KqzOVyiO6V — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 27, 2025