Blue Jays’ Springer named AL player of the week

NEW YORK – Toronto outfielder/designated hitter George Springer has been named the American League player of the week after his dominant stretch at the plate helped the Blue Jays complete a perfect seven-game homestand.

The 35-year-old hit .429 (12-for-28) with five homers, 13 runs batted in, four walks, nine runs scored, a stolen base, a .964 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage.

He proved instrumental as the Blue Jays swept a four-game series with the New York Yankees at home for the first time in franchise history and moved into first place in the American League East.

The Jays followed that by taking all three games against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on the weekend.

Springer was named player of the week for the sixth time in his career and first since 2021, when he earned the honour three times with the Blue Jays. His previous two awards came with the Houston Astros.

Toronto was on an eight-game winning streak overall heading into a game against the White Sox in Chicago on Monday.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch won the National League player of the week award.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2025.