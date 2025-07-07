Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Alberta natural gas expected to see jump in prices next year thanks to LNG exports: report

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2025 3:51 pm
2 min read
A tanker loaded with the first cargo of Canadian liquefied natural gas departs from Kitimat, B.C. in this Monday, June 30, 2025 photo provided by LNG Canada. View image in full screen
A tanker loaded with the first cargo of Canadian liquefied natural gas departs from Kitimat, B.C. in this Monday, June 30, 2025 photo provided by LNG Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout LNG Canada (Mandatory Credit)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new report from advisory firm Deloitte is forecasting a big jump in Alberta natural gas prices next year, with the country’s first West Coast export facility now up and running.

The Alberta benchmark AECO price is expected to average $2.20 per mmBTU in the second half of this year and then rise to an average of $3.50 per mmBTU in 2026.

It averaged $1.36 per mmBTU last year.

By the end of the forecast in 2032, the average AECO price is expected to hit $4 per mmBTU.

Alberta producers now have an outlet for their gas to markets beyond the United States with LNG Canada shipping its first cargo of ultra-chilled gas across the Pacific to Asia from Kitimat, B.C., last week.

Click to play video: 'Kitimat LNG plant could soon start exporting liquified natural gas'
Kitimat LNG plant could soon start exporting liquified natural gas
Story continues below advertisement

Deloitte partner Andrew Botterill says that will give producers the confidence they need to invest in new drilling, while consumers who use natural gas to heat their homes can expect to see their bills go up.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s really an opportunity for producers to get to get volumes into another sales point, which dramatically changes things,” he said.

For many years, Albertans have enjoyed relatively cheap natural gas.

“Things do look stronger now than they have in the past, but we’re also right in the middle of the summer when the natural gas pricing is at its low,” he said.

“Through the remainder of this year and into next year, our natural gas price is going to be higher and it’s going to cost more to put through our furnaces.”

Click to play video: 'Poll shows Canada is most desirable oil and natural gas-supplying country'
Poll shows Canada is most desirable oil and natural gas-supplying country
Trending Now

Based on current levels of drilling and capital spending, Deloitte predicts Canadian producers will not fill demand from current LNG export projects operating or in the works for four two seven years, meaning Alberta pricing should remain strong for the foreseeable future.

Story continues below advertisement

For oil, Deloitte is predicting West Texas Intermediate, the main U.S. crude benchmark, to average US$72 a barrel in the second half of this year, dipping to US$67.30 next year and rising to US$74.65 by 2032.

Botterill said Canadian companies can manage that price range well, especially since they benefit from a strong U.S. dollar. The price discount for western Canadian heavy crude has also narrowed thanks to the startup last year of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to the Vancouver area, through which meaningful volumes can be sold in Asia.

“While the price isn’t as robust … Canadian companies are managing quite well, but they’re being cautious on where they deploy capital and not spending too much too quickly.”

Click to play video: 'Canada could become Asia’s largest supplier of liquid natural gas: energy CEO'
Canada could become Asia’s largest supplier of liquid natural gas: energy CEO
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices