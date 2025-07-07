Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canoeists ‘stalked’ by pack of vicious dogs on Nova Scotia river: RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 7, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
FILE - RCMP were called to assist a man and a woman on a canoe, who were being threatened by pack of dogs in Elderbank, N.S. on July 5, 2025. View image in full screen
FILE - RCMP were called to assist a man and a woman on a canoe, who were being threatened by pack of dogs in Elderbank, N.S. on July 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP in Nova Scotia say an officer had to rescue two canoeists who were being “stalked” by three dogs by shooting and killing one of the animals.

An officer from the Halifax Regional Detachment was called on July 5, at around 1 p.m., to help the man and woman on the Musquodoboit River in Elderbank, N.S.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The pair was being stalked by three vicious dogs, who were attempting to board the canoe,” RCMP said in a Monday release.

“Upon arrival, the officer determined that the canoers were in imminent danger of bodily harm and fired a service weapon, killing one dog.”

Trending Now

According to police, the other two dogs ran off after the gunshot.

The deceased dog did not have a collar or identification, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices