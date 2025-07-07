Canoeists ‘stalked’ by pack of vicious dogs on Nova Scotia river: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia say an officer had to rescue two canoeists who were being “stalked” by three dogs by shooting and killing one of the animals.

An officer from the Halifax Regional Detachment was called on July 5, at around 1 p.m., to help the man and woman on the Musquodoboit River in Elderbank, N.S.

“The pair was being stalked by three vicious dogs, who were attempting to board the canoe,” RCMP said in a Monday release.

“Upon arrival, the officer determined that the canoers were in imminent danger of bodily harm and fired a service weapon, killing one dog.”

According to police, the other two dogs ran off after the gunshot.

The deceased dog did not have a collar or identification, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.