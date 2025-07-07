Menu

Canada

Teen dies in cliff-diving incident at Devil’s Ladder on Comox Lake

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 7, 2025 1:49 pm
Comox Lake is shown on Google Maps. View image in full screen
Comox Lake is shown on Google Maps. Google Maps
A 17-year-old has died after a cliff-diving incident at Comox Lake on Vancouver Island.

First responders were called to an area known as Devil’s Ladder just before 10 p.m. on Saturday after the teen had jumped but failed to resurface.

Nearby paddleboarders found the young man and attempted CPR before firefighters arrived; however, the teen died in hospital, police confirmed.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating to determine the factors that led to his death.

RCMP said there is no evidence that criminality was a factor in the teen’s death.

