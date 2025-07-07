Menu

Canada

New Brunswick to allow direct-to-consumer alcohol sales with some other provinces

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2025 11:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alcohol producers in Maritimes seeing silver lining during trade war'
Alcohol producers in Maritimes seeing silver lining during trade war
Uncertainty reigns across various industries as the trade war wages on. Some craft alcohol producers in the Maritimes are seeing a silver lining – with increased sales and fast tracked expansion plans. Suzanne Lapointe reports. – May 12, 2025
New Brunswick will soon allow consumers to buy alcohol directly from some other provinces and territories.

The province says the changes to the Liquor Control Act will take effect as soon as the government develops regulations that identify participating Canadian jurisdictions.

A news release today from the government says the new rules also remove limits on how much liquor people can bring into the province for personal consumption.

The changes are a significant departure from New Brunswick’s previous regulations around alcohol.

In April 2018, the province won a case at Canada’s Supreme Court against a man fined $300 for buying beer in Quebec and bringing it home to New Brunswick.

Click to play video: 'MOUs signed to eliminate Canada’s interprovincial trade barriers'
MOUs signed to eliminate Canada’s interprovincial trade barriers
But the trade war with the United States has spurred New Brunswick and other parts of Canada to reduce interprovincial trade barriers to help blunt the impact of tariffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

