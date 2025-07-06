Menu

Canada

Toronto’s Olivia Chow heads to U.K., Ireland on trade mission

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2025 5:51 pm
1 min read
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will be leading a trade mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland, which she says will focus on supporting economic opportunities for Toronto businesses and workers.

The trip was set to begin Sunday and Chow says she will be accompanied by leaders from Toronto’s film industry.

The mayor is scheduled to meet with production companies and broadcasters to encourage Canadian content production through agreements with Ireland and the U.K.

Chow says at a time of “historic uncertainty,” reliable trade partners have never been more important, adding the trip is part of the city’s economic action plan to respond to U.S. tariffs.

The mayor has meetings scheduled with the Ireland-Canada Business Association, Enterprise Ireland executives and the UK-Canada Chamber of Commerce.

She is also scheduled to participate in bilateral meetings with Dublin Lord Mayor Ray McAdam and London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

