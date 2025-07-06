Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Chantal weakens to a tropical depression but raises concerns of flash flooding in North Carolina

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 6, 2025 3:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Texas floods death toll rises, search continues for missing people'
Texas floods death toll rises, search continues for missing people
WATCH: Texas floods death toll rises, search continues for missing people
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Tropical Storm Chantal was downgraded to a depression Sunday but raised concerns of possible flash flooding as it makes its way into central and eastern North Carolina.

Chantal made landfall near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, at about 4 a.m. EDT Sunday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. At 11 a.m., it was located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Wilmington, North Carolina, and was moving north at 9 mph (14 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph).

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The system was expected to turn to the northeast late Sunday as it weakens further.

The hurricane center canceled tropical storm warnings for portions of the two Carolinas. But heavy rain was forecast for parts of North Carolina through Monday, with total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimetres) and local amounts up to 6 inches (15 centimetres) that could lead to flash flooding.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Forecasters said dangerous surf and rip currents at beaches from northeastern Florida to the mid-Atlantic states are expected to last for the next couple of days.

South Carolina’s Emergency Management division had warned residents earlier of the possibility of isolated tornadoes along the coast and of minor coastal flooding. It also warned drivers not to venture on water-covered roads or around road-closure signs where flooding occurred.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices