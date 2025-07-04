Menu

Crime

Conviction upheld for Edmonton man who used scissors to kill 7-year-old girl

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2025 6:04 pm
1 min read
A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. View image in full screen
A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
An Edmonton man has failed to overturn a murder conviction he received two years ago for stabbing a girl to death with scissors.

David Moss had urged the Alberta Court of Appeal to reduce his conviction from murder to the less-severe manslaughter in the death of the seven-year-old.

Moss argued the trial judge should not have convicted him of murder — which carries a life sentence — because he was mentally unwell and not in a state of mind to form the intent to commit such a crime.

But appeal judges say when all of the evidence is taken into account, there is not enough to show the judge was wrong to draw a conclusion that Moss knew his actions could cause harm.

Court heard Moss was a friend of the girl’s mother and one night, just as the mother was about to kiss the girl good night, he entered her bedroom with a pair of scissors, pushed the mom aside, and slashed and cut the girl’s neck repeatedly.

Moss testified that he thought he was in a game as he stabbed the girl and said the voice of a demon told him to harm her.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

