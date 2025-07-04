How to keep your pet safe while on the road this summer

Send this page to someone via email

With the summer season upon us, pet owners are being reminded to take steps to ensure the health and safety of their furry friends if they’re coming along for seasonal adventures.

ICBC and the BC SPCA say summer travel and summer weather can combine to create a number of safety risks both for pets and for humans, ranging from heat exposure to driver distraction.

1:56 Dog left in hot car in Squamish parking lot returned to owners

“Many drivers consider a pet as part of their family,” said Kim Monteith, BC SPCA manager of animal welfare.

Story continues below advertisement

“And as with any loved one that rides in your vehicle, it’s important to take steps to keep your dog or cat seated, secure and safe during every drive.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One major concern is having a pet loose in the car. Not only is it a risk and danger to the pet, the driver and other people on the road — it can also cost you a fine.

“One of the questions people have is, is it illegal to have your pet riding in the back of the vehicle unrestrained, untethered? And yes, it is,” ICBC coordinator Paul Goodman said.

A loose pet inside the vehicle that causes a distraction can lead to a $360 ticket, along with six driver penalty points.

ICBC recommends using either a properly fitted harness/safety belt or a cart to keep your pet safe, and to never let it sit on your lap.

4:56 Tips to keep your dog safe in the water this summer

The organizations also recommend ensuring pets don’t become a distraction by ensuring they’re happy in the vehicle, especially on a long drive. That means packing food, water, dishes, bedding and toys.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s also a good idea to bring a pet first-aid kit, and to plan pit stops for both pets and drivers to have a break.

If pets are in the back of a pickup truck, they should never be allowed to move freely in the truck bed.

“This is very dangerous for your dog. Very distracting for other drivers and not safe,” Monteith said.

It’s also illegal, and drivers are required to ensure their pets are secured. The safest method is in a secured crate in the centre of the truck’s box.

Drivers are also reminded not to let their pets stick their heads out the window, no matter how tempting it is to let them enjoy the breeze.

And last but not least, never leave pets alone in your vehicle.

Vehicles can heat up extremely quickly in the summer, putting your pet’s health at risk.

Even when a car is in shade and has the windows cracked, the interior can get hot enough to cause heatstroke or even death.