Alberta First Nation seeking court ruling on end to coal mining moratorium

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2025 2:18 pm
1 min read
Alberta releases new coal mining policies for the eastern slopes
WATCH (Dec. 2024) The Alberta government has unveiled new coal mining policies. The province says the goal is to substantially increase royalties while holding coal mining projects to the highest environmental standards. Sarah Offin reports. – Dec 20, 2024
An Alberta First Nation is asking a judge to review the provincial government’s decision earlier this year to end its moratorium on coal mining.

In an application for judicial review filed this week, Siksika Nation says Alberta failed in its duty to consult when in January it lifted its moratorium on new coal mining projects on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

Siksika Nation, 95 kilometres east of Calgary, says the effects of coal mining in the Rockies threaten Treaty rights and the land that supports its livelihood.

Premier Danielle Smith met with pushback at townhall on Alberta coal policy

It’s the second time Siksika Nation has challenged a United Conservative Party government’s coal mining decisions.

When Alberta lifted its long-standing coal policy in 2020, Siksika challenged the move in court, but proceedings were discontinued the following year when public outrage spurred the province to reinstate the policy.

That policy flip-flop prompted coal companies to sue Alberta for a combined $16 billion, arguing that the reinstatement and effective moratorium amounted to expropriation of land.

The province recently reached settlements with two companies involved in the lawsuit for undisclosed amounts.

Energy Minister Brian Jean’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alberta group challenges province to public debate on coal development
© 2025 The Canadian Press

