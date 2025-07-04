Squamish SAR, RCMP suspend search for man who went missing on Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a missing 20-year-old man in the Shannon Falls area has been suspended.

Squamish Search and Rescue said more than 50 people were on the ground looking for Alex Nguyen, who was last seen on Canada Day when he was with his family in Shannon Falls Provincial Park.

Squamish RCMP said the full area where Nguyen went missing was thoroughly searched but he was not found.

Nguyen was last seen wearing flip flops, grey shorts and a cross-body bag.

He was visiting the parkwith his family and search and rescue said his last cellphone ping was at 3:30 p.m. on the Sea to Summit Trail, where it connects with Upper Shannon Falls.