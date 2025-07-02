Menu

Canada

Squamish Search and Rescue looking for young man last seen on Canada Day

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 2:26 pm
1 min read
Alex Mai was last seen on Canada Day in Shannon Falls Provincial Park. View image in full screen
Alex Mai was last seen on Canada Day in Shannon Falls Provincial Park.
Squamish Search and Rescue members are looking for a young man who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

Alex Mai is 20 years old and was last seen wearing flip flops, grey shorts and cross-body bag.

He was visiting Shannon Falls Provincial Park with his family and search and rescue said his last cellphone ping was at 3:30 p.m. on the Sea to Summit Trail, where it connects with Upper Shannon Falls.

If anyone has any information on Mai, they are asked to call Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100.

