Squamish Search and Rescue looking for young man last seen on Canada Day

Squamish Search and Rescue members are looking for a young man who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

Alex Mai is 20 years old and was last seen wearing flip flops, grey shorts and cross-body bag.

He was visiting Shannon Falls Provincial Park with his family and search and rescue said his last cellphone ping was at 3:30 p.m. on the Sea to Summit Trail, where it connects with Upper Shannon Falls.

If anyone has any information on Mai, they are asked to call Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100.