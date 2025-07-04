Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

Ontario First Nation slowed down traffic on Trans-Canada Highway over mining laws

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2025 1:33 pm
1 min read
First Nations members protest Ontario mining bill at Queen’s Park
A northern Ontario First Nation has completed a four-day demonstration that slowed down traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway, as it protests fast-tracked federal and provincial legislation designed to speed up mining and development.

Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Chief Louis Kwissiwa says they demonstrated alongside Highway 17 to show their disapproval of the federal Bill C-5 and the provincial Bill 5.

The federal legislation that passed recently is designed to speed up major projects deemed to be in the “national interest.”

A provincial law goes further and gives cabinet the power to suspend provincial and municipal laws in so-called special economic zones in order to speed up projects such as mines.

Both levels of government want to mine the mineral-rich Ring of Fire region but the new laws have sparked outrage among many First Nations who say they trample their rights and ignore their concerns, and who have warned of blockades.

Kwissiwa says the community is pro development, but it does not feel respected by both levels of government in how they went about creating the two pieces of legislation.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

