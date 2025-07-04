Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Porter Airlines pilots are set to join union within weeks

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted July 4, 2025 1:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Porter Airlines’ ascent: Can the comfort carrier last in Canadian skies?'
Porter Airlines’ ascent: Can the comfort carrier last in Canadian skies?
Porter Airlines is adding more seats, routes and destinations. Aviation analysts say the expanding carrier has its work out for it as it attempts to establish itself as a contender with lasting power in the Canadian market – Oct 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Pilots at Porter Airlines are poised to become members of Canada’s largest union of airline pilots, the union said in a statement Friday.

On Thursday, pilots from the airline filed membership cards with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to become members of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA). If certified, they are expected to become members of the union within the next three to four weeks, the statement said.

“Welcoming the Porter pilots into ALPA will further advance the interests of commercial airline pilots and strengthen aviation safety and security,” ALPA president Jason Ambrosi said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

ALPA currently represents 79,000 pilots, or 95 per cent of all pilots in Canada.

If they become members of ALPA, Porter Airlines pilots will join pilots from 21 pilot groups, including from Air Canada, PAL Airlines, Air Borealis, Perimeter Aviation, Morningstar Air Express, PAL Aerospace, Cargojet and Flair.

Story continues below advertisement

According to ALPA, Porter Airlines has the fourth-largest group of pilots of any airline in Canada and is the largest non-unionized carrier in the country.

Porter is in the midst of a push to keep growing and challenge airlines like Air Canada and WestJet, adding new routes and offering what CEO Michael Deluce last year described to Global News as “elevated economy” to consumers.

Click to play video: 'Porter Airlines’ ascent: Can the comfort carrier last in Canadian skies?'
Porter Airlines’ ascent: Can the comfort carrier last in Canadian skies?
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices