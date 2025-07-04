Army members’ Facebook group under investigation for ‘abhorrent’ content

Send this page to someone via email

Military police say they have reopened an investigation into a Facebook group the Canadian Army’s commanding officer describes as “abhorrent.”

Lt.-Gen. Michael Wright says he was made aware of allegations about a Facebook group called the “Blue Hackle Mafia” on June 25 and that they involved “members of the Canadian Army.”

Wright says the group’s posts featured “racist, misogynistic, homophobic and antisemitic comments and images.”

The group was initially reported to the army chain of command last December and the Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal says the case was transferred to the unit for a disciplinary investigation.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The investigation was reopened by military police on June 27, according to an emailed statement from the provost marshal’s office.

Wright says all members of the Canadian Army need to “hold themselves to the highest standards” and anyone caught engaging in this type of online behaviour could “face administrative and/or disciplinary consequences.”

Story continues below advertisement