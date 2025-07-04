Menu

Canada

Army members’ Facebook group under investigation for ‘abhorrent’ content

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2025 12:36 pm
1 min read
Military police say they have reopened an investigation into a Facebook group behind what the army's commander calls 'racist, misogynistic, homophobic and antisemitic comments and images.' THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Military police say they have reopened an investigation into a Facebook group behind what the army's commander calls 'racist, misogynistic, homophobic and antisemitic comments and images.' THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. SKP
Military police say they have reopened an investigation into a Facebook group the Canadian Army’s commanding officer describes as “abhorrent.”

Lt.-Gen. Michael Wright says he was made aware of allegations about a Facebook group called the “Blue Hackle Mafia” on June 25 and that they involved “members of the Canadian Army.”

Wright says the group’s posts featured “racist, misogynistic, homophobic and antisemitic comments and images.”

The group was initially reported to the army chain of command last December and the Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal says the case was transferred to the unit for a disciplinary investigation.

The investigation was reopened by military police on June 27, according to an emailed statement from the provost marshal’s office.

Wright says all members of the Canadian Army need to “hold themselves to the highest standards” and anyone caught engaging in this type of online behaviour could “face administrative and/or disciplinary consequences.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

