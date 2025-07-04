Research on gene therapy for rare inherited disease reduces costly, regular treatment

Send this page to someone via email

A researcher says an experimental gene therapy for a rare inherited disorder is saving almost as much money for the treatment of five patients as the study itself costs.

The early-stage study published last year found that three of the men being treated for Fabry disease were able to stop using enzyme-replacement therapy — which costs about $300,000 annually — once they started on the “one-time” gene therapy.

Dr. Michael West, a co-author and kidney specialist in Halifax, says the overall savings have been $3.7 million, against research costs to date of about $4 million — which was largely provided by the federal Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

Fabry disease is a rare disorder that leaves the body unable to produce the correct version of an enzyme that breaks down fatty materials — leading to major damage to vital organs and shortened lifespans. Some people suffer various symptoms including pain in their hands and feet, intestinal problems and chronic fatigue.

Story continues below advertisement

The gene therapy uses the stem cells taken from a patient’s bone marrow to deliver a replacement copy of the faulty gene.

The research team wrote in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Medicine last year that one of the men with advanced kidney disease saw his condition stabilize, and the researchers also found that none of the men had major events such as heart attacks or kidney failure caused by Fabry over the last five years, West said.

“These patients are still producing more of the needed enzymes than they did prior to the gene therapy,” said the 72-year-old physician, who works at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax and is a professor at Dalhousie University.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

West said in other instances of gene therapy there’s been cases of severe side effects from procedures, including the development of various forms of cancer. However, West said that since the men received their gene therapy for Fabry between 2016 and 2018, there has been just two instances of side effects, neither of which were a direct result of the therapy itself.

Rather, in one case, a chemotherapy drug used to “make space” in bone marrow for grafting in modified cells caused a man’s white blood cell count to fall. He was treated with antibiotics for a potential infection and recovered, West said.

In a second case, a man developed a large bruise on his leg, which the researchers believe was due to possible side effects of the chemotherapy drug.

Story continues below advertisement

West said that while the research needs to go to larger-scale studies before it becomes conventional treatment, he believes it’s worth pursuing due in part to the costs and “the burden to patients” of the existing therapy.

The specialist said that conventional enzyme-replacement therapy has to occur every two weeks, requiring approximately two hours for each treatment.

Out of the roughly 540 people with Fabry in Canada, the researcher says about 100 are in Nova Scotia.

It’s believed the first person with the genetic mutation can be traced back to a French woman who immigrated to Lunenburg, N.S., in the colonial era, and her descendants carried the faulty gene through 18 generations that followed.

“Currently, there’s some cases in Ontario, there’s some in British Columbia, there’s some in the U.K., some cases in Florida, but they all originated from here and they share the same mutation,” West said.

West said the ultimate cost of gene therapy per patient has yet to be determined, as it first would have to be approved by the major regulatory agencies as an accepted treatment.

But he said one option for inherited genetic diseases, where there is a relatively small group of patients, would be for government research agencies to develop and own the treatment themselves, and then earn fees to provide the treatments to other national health systems.

Story continues below advertisement

West said he realizes the sample size is small, and the goal is now to create a similar study with 25 to 30 patients, including women, over a two-to-three-year period.

The senior director of research at Nova Scotia Health said in an email on Friday the project is offering new hope for people with Fabry, as it replaces lifelong treatments with a “potential curative solution.”

“The impact has the potential to be both deeply personal and economically profound, saving lives, improving quality of life and saving millions in health-care costs. This is a perfect example of the importance of research,” wrote Dr. Ashley Hilchie.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2025.