Sports

Raptors sign free agent Mamukelashvili

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2025 9:37 am
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed free agent forward-centre Sandro Mamukelashvili, the team announced Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Mamukelashvili averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 61 games with San Antonio last season.

The six-foot-nine native of Tbilisi, Georgia has appeared in 191 NBA games with the Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.

He was a 2021 second-round pick and starred at Seton Hall, earning Big East player of the year.

Mamukelashvili recently represented Georgia at the Paris Olympic qualifier and EuroBasket 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

