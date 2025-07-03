Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Endangered western painted turtle released by Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted July 3, 2025 8:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rehabilitated western painted turtle released into wild'
Rehabilitated western painted turtle released into wild
WATCH: The Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society is releasing a endangered western painted turtle. It was struck be a vehicle and cared for by the society but is now back in the wild.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After a long drive, a very important passenger is minutes away from freedom.

Members of the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society have travelled to Kelowna’s Wilden neighbourhood to release an endangered western painted turtle that had been in their care for several weeks after being run over by a car.

“She had a cracked shell, and one of the cracks on her shell in the back end was floating,” said Eva Hartmann, founder of the Interior Wildlfire Society.

The turtle was found on the road near Still Pond in Wilden, and Hartmann says it’s important to return the turtle to its original place for many reasons.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s very important that they are only exposed to anything that may be in their home pond, where they are from, and that is exactly where they go back to because we don’t want to spread diseases around,” said Hartmann.

Story continues below advertisement

The turtle’s home pond is next to a wildlife tunnel built into Wilden. However, not all the animals find their way through it. Like the turtle being released Thursday, some take the road.

“On either side of this road are wetlands, so they’re migrating between those ponds to lay their eggs,” said Johanna Eger, Wilden marketing manager.

The society has partnered with developers of Wilden to keep turtles and other wildlife safe.

“We need to be alert, especially with the nesting season right now, with the turtles,” said Jody Crumb, Interior Wildlife Society volunteer.

“If we just slow down, we can give them the chance to cross the road safely, lay their eggs and make their way back in.”

Now that the turtle is back in Still Pond, it can flex its flippers and go on a big swim.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices