2 Quebec provincial police officers arrested in alleged sexual assault

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec’s police watchdog unit says it has arrested two provincial police officers for alleged sexual assault dating back to 2022.

The officers are based in the Montcalm regional municipality, covering the area north of Montreal in the Lanaudière region.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The two officers are Sgt. Louis‐Philippe Tessier, who is facing one count of sexual assault, and officer Maxime Denis, who is also facing a single count of sexual assault.

The independent police agency, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), did not release details on its investigation.

The agency investigates cases involving police, including when a civilian dies or is seriously injured by police or in custody.