Crime

2 Quebec provincial police officers arrested in alleged sexual assault

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 3, 2025 6:09 pm
1 min read
The officers are based in the Montcalm regional municipality, covering the area north of Montreal in the Lanaudière region. View image in full screen
The officers are based in the Montcalm regional municipality, covering the area north of Montreal in the Lanaudière region. CMU
Quebec’s police watchdog unit says it has arrested two provincial police officers for alleged sexual assault dating back to 2022.

The officers are based in the Montcalm regional municipality, covering the area north of Montreal in the Lanaudière region.

The two officers are Sgt. Louis‐Philippe Tessier, who is facing one count of sexual assault, and officer Maxime Denis, who is also facing a single count of sexual assault.

The independent police agency, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), did not release details on its investigation.

The agency investigates cases involving police, including when a civilian dies or is seriously injured by police or in custody.

