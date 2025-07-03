Calgary tech darling company suddenly shuts down, laying off hundreds of employees

A once darling member of Calgary’s booming tech industry has filed for bankruptcy protection.
The warehouse robotics company known as Attabotics suddenly terminated most of their staff earlier this week.
The possible demise of the company — which claims on its website to have more than 300 employees — comes despite it receiving millions of dollars in investment and funding from both private and government sources.
Attabotics was a self-proclaimed disruptor technology that used robots to automate supply management in vertical warehouses.
The federal government and the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan are amongst the organizations that gave Attabotics money or invested in it.
The city of Calgary gave it $4.5 million from its Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund.
The employees — commonly referred to as “Atta Peeps” — told Global News that they received a surprise email on Sunday, June 29, 2025, terminating their employment effective Monday and telling them not to go into the office.
The email was unclear whether severance or even employee expense claims would be paid, but the employees were were told to return all company property.
The official termination letters — more that 150 of them were expected — were sent out on Monday.
On Tuesday, Industry Canada confirmed it had received the company’s notice of intention to file for bankruptcy.
Attabotics has not responded to Global News’ request for comment.
The company’s CEO, Scott Gravelle, who once boasted of increasing revenues from tens of millions to hundreds of millions of dollars within a few months, now has a message on his LinkedIn account that describes him as a “Recovering visionary. Taking a long deserved break.”
There’s no word yet either on what the company’s financial troubles mean for clients who now have products potentially tied up in Attabotics defunct supply system.
None of the clients or investors would provide comments to Global News.
