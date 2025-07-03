Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Calgary tech darling company suddenly shuts down, laying off hundreds of employees

By Ken MacGillivray & Sarah Offin Global News
Posted July 3, 2025 9:00 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Robotics startup ATTAbotics files for bankruptcy protection'
Robotics startup ATTAbotics files for bankruptcy protection
WATCH: Calgary tech startup ATTAbotics has filed for bankruptcy protection. The warehouse robotics company suddenly terminated most of their staff earlier this week. As Sarah Offin reports, the startups financial turmoil comes despite receiving millions of dollars in investments and funding.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A once darling member of Calgary’s booming tech industry has filed for bankruptcy protection.

The warehouse robotics company known as Attabotics suddenly terminated most of their staff earlier this week.

The possible demise of the company — which claims on its website to have more than 300 employees — comes despite it receiving millions of dollars in investment and funding from both private and government sources.

Once a darling of Calgary's booming high tech industry, Attabotics designed and built robitic automated storage and retrieval systems for warehouses. View image in full screen
Calgary-based Attabotics designed and built robotic automated storage and retrieval systems for warehouses. Global News

Attabotics was a self-proclaimed disruptor technology that used robots to automate supply management in vertical warehouses.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government and the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan are amongst the organizations that gave Attabotics money or invested in it.

Click to play video: 'Homegrown Calgary company ATTAbotics gets $4.5 million in funding from city'
Homegrown Calgary company ATTAbotics gets $4.5 million in funding from city

The city of Calgary gave it $4.5 million from its Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund.

A notice posted on the door of Attabotics headquarters in northeast Calgary tells employees they will be getting "termination" notice and "do not go into the office." View image in full screen
A notice posted on the door of Attabotics headquarters in northeast Calgary tells employees they will be getting “termination” notice and “do not go into the office.” Global News

The employees — commonly referred to as “Atta Peeps” — told Global News that they received a surprise email on Sunday, June 29, 2025, terminating their employment effective Monday and telling them not to go into the office.

Story continues below advertisement

The email was unclear whether severance or even employee expense claims would be paid, but the employees were were told to return all company property.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The official termination letters — more that 150 of them were expected — were sent out on Monday.

Industry Canada confirmed to Global News that it has received Attabotics notice that it intends to file for bankruptcy. View image in full screen
Industry Canada confirmed to Global News that it has received Attabotics notice that it intends to file for bankruptcy. Provided to Global News

On Tuesday, Industry Canada confirmed it had received the company’s notice of intention to file for bankruptcy.

Attabotics employees tell Global News they found out by email that they were being laid off, but there's no word on how that affects expenses they are owed or possible severance pay. View image in full screen
Attabotics employees tell Global News they found out by email that they were being laid off, but there’s no word on how that affects expenses they are owed or possible severance pay. Global News

Attabotics has not responded to Global News’ request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

The company’s CEO, Scott Gravelle, who once boasted of increasing revenues from tens of millions to hundreds of millions of dollars within a few months, now has a message on his LinkedIn account that describes him as a “Recovering visionary.  Taking a long deserved break.”

There’s no word yet either on what the company’s financial troubles mean for clients who now have products potentially tied up in Attabotics defunct supply system.

None of the clients or investors would provide comments to Global News.

Click to play video: 'Surging growth continues in Albertas tech sector'
Surging growth continues in Albertas tech sector
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices