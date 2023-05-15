Menu

Canada

Calgary-based robotics firm Attabotics sues Canadian Tire alleging damages after fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2023 5:09 pm
An ATTAbotics technician works on a robot on Dec. 12, 2018. View image in full screen
An ATTAbotics technician works on a robot on Dec. 12, 2018. Global News
Attabotics is suing Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. for damages, claiming a fire at the retail chain’s Toronto-area distribution centre was caused by “wrongful conduct.”

The Calgary-based robotics company, which specializes in inventory storage and supply chain systems, alleges the warehouse fire also occurred as a result of wilful misconduct, negligence and recklessness.

In a statement of claim, Attabotics alleges that the company is liable for damages it has suffered, including loss of property, reputation and market share.

Canadian Tire spokeswoman Stephanie Nadalin says the company is aware of the statement of claim filed by Attabotics.

She says the company disagrees with the allegations, but will not comment further as the matter is before the courts.

A fire broke out at Canadian Tire’s Brampton, Ont., distribution centre on March 15.

The company said last week its first-quarter income was impacted by $67.7 million in costs related to fire.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

