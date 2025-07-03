Menu

Crime

Mother of Quebec toddler found by Ontario highway faces criminal charge

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 3, 2025 2:06 pm
1 min read
Prosecutor Lili Prévost-Grave speaks to the media after a court hearing for the Montreal mother who allegedly abandoned her three-year-old daughter in a rural area of Ontario, in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., Wednesday, June 18, 2025. View image in full screen
Prosecutor Lili Prévost-Grave speaks to the media after a court hearing for the Montreal mother who allegedly abandoned her three-year-old daughter in a rural area of Ontario, in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., Wednesday, June 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Quebec mother accused of abandoning her daughter by the side of an Ontario highway last month has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The 34-year-old woman from Montreal, whose name is under a publication ban to protect her daughter’s identity, appeared in court Thursday for her bail hearing at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.

She has already been charged with unlawful abandonment of a child after leaving her three-year-old daughter in a rural area of Ontario on June 15.

The accused broke down in tears as she listened to a Quebec provincial police officer’s testimony.

Trending Now

After reporting her daughter missing, the mother has told authorities she had no memory of the previous six hours.

The toddler was found alive and conscious near a highway by Ontario Provincial Police officers.

More to come.

