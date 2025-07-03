Mother of Quebec toddler found by Ontario highway faces criminal charge

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Quebec mother accused of abandoning her daughter by the side of an Ontario highway last month has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The 34-year-old woman from Montreal, whose name is under a publication ban to protect her daughter’s identity, appeared in court Thursday for her bail hearing at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She has already been charged with unlawful abandonment of a child after leaving her three-year-old daughter in a rural area of Ontario on June 15.

The accused broke down in tears as she listened to a Quebec provincial police officer’s testimony.

After reporting her daughter missing, the mother has told authorities she had no memory of the previous six hours.

The toddler was found alive and conscious near a highway by Ontario Provincial Police officers.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.