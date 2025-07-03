Diogo Jota, Liverpool soccer star, dead alongside brother in car crash

Send this page to someone via email

Liverpool soccer player Diogo Jota was killed in a car crash in Spain when the Lamborghini he was in veered off a road and burst into flames, police said Thursday. He was 28.

The Portuguese soccer star’s 25-year-old brother, André Silva, also died in the car crash near the northwestern city of Zamora, authorities said.

The crash occurred past midnight local time. Police said they were investigating the causes of the crash and the bodies were undergoing forensic analysis. Authorities have not confirmed which brother was behind the wheel of the car when the crash occurred.

“In the absence of a conclusion of the experts evidence, everything points that a car left the road, due to a tire blowout while overtaking,” the police said.

The brothers were driving eastward along an isolated stretch of highway, about an hour west of Zamora, when the crash took place.

“The car was incinerated, and they died inside,” Spanish government official Ángel Blanco said.

Jota and Silva, both Portuguese soccer players, were the only ones in the car, according to police.

Jota had recently gotten married to his longtime girlfriend — his high-school sweetheart — Rute Cardoso, on June 22, just 10 days before his death. They share three children.

“A day we will never forget,” he captioned a video of their wedding day, shared on Instagram.

Spanish media have published images of the crash’s aftermath. Photos show tire marks streaking across and off the road toward damaged guardrails, and the burnt car can be seen several metres away.

View image in full screen A view from the traffic crash of the Portuguese Liverpool player Diogo Jota, who lost his life in Zamora, Spain on July 3, 2025. Nico Rodriguez/Anadolu via Getty Images

View image in full screen General view of the crash site where Liverpool FC player Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva lost their lives, showing the wreckage of the Lamborghini Huracan at kilometre 65 of the A-52, near the town of Cernadilla, close to Zamora, Spain. Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Firefighters were called in as flames from the crash spread into nearby vegetation, authorities said.

Liverpool Football Club issued a statement following Jota’s death, saying it was “devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.”

Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 3, 2025

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support,” Liverpool added.

The Portuguese national team also paid tribute to Jota in a statement, writing, “The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are utterly devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva this morning in Spain.”

“Far beyond being an exceptional player, with nearly 50 appearances for the National Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all teammates and opponents, someone with a contagious joy and a reference within his own community,” the statement continued.

“On my behalf, and on behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation, I express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players, respectively, performed.”

The Portuguese Football Federation also requested that UEFA “observe a minute of silence this Thursday before our National Team’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship.”

“We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and André Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese Football, and we will do everything to honor their legacy daily.”

A Federação Portuguesa de Futebol e todo o Futebol português estão completamente devastados com a morte de Diogo Jota e do seu irmão André Silva, esta madrugada, em Espanha. Muito mais do que o fantástico jogador, com quase 50 internacionalizações pela Seleção Nacional A, Diogo… pic.twitter.com/yR9TII2h3K — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) July 3, 2025

UEFA said its thoughts were with relatives, friends and teammates affected “by this heartbreaking loss.” It confirmed that a moment of silence will be observed at Euro 2025 matches on Thursday and Friday.

A moment of silence will be observed at all of today’s and tomorrow’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 matches in memory of Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva who tragically passed away today. — UEFA (@UEFA) July 3, 2025

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro commented on the “unexpected and tragic” deaths. He said Jota was “an athlete who greatly honored Portugal’s name.”

“I extend my deepest condolences to their family,” he said. “It is a sad day for soccer and for national and international sports.”

A notícia da morte de Diogo Jota, um atleta que muito honrou o nome de Portugal, e do seu irmão é inesperada e trágica. Deixo aos familiares as mais sentidas condolências. É um dia triste para o futebol e para o desporto nacional e internacional. — Luís Montenegro (@LMontenegro_PT) July 3, 2025

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer talked about the “devastating news.”

“I am sure I speak for everyone in saying our first thoughts are going to be with his family and his friends in particular,” he said. “There are millions of Liverpool fans but also football fans and non-fans who will also be shocked by this. It is devastating and really important we bear in mind just how difficult a period this will be for his friends and for his family.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, Jota’s Portugal teammate, said, “It doesn’t make any sense. Just now we were together in the national team, just now you had gotten married.”

“My condolences to your family, to your wife and to your children. I wish them all the strength in the world. I know that you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”

Não faz sentido. Ainda agora estávamos juntos na Seleção, ainda agora tinhas casado. À tua familia, à tua mulher e aos teus filhos, envio os meus sentimentos e desejo-lhes toda a força do mundo. Sei que estarás sempre com eles. Descansem em Paz, Diogo e André. Vamos todos sentir… pic.twitter.com/H1qSTvPoQs — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 3, 2025

The Premier League said it was “shocked and devastated.”

“Our sincerest condolences go to Diogo’s family, friends, Liverpool FC, and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time,” it said. “Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club.”

Everyone at the Premier League is shocked and devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre. Our sincerest condolences go to Diogo’s family, friends, Liverpool FC, and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time. Football has lost a champion… pic.twitter.com/KG4coUHY1P — Premier League (@premierleague) July 3, 2025

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher wrote, “Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids.”

Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning.

Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids 💔 pic.twitter.com/BSYBL5yVre — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 3, 2025

Stan Collymore, another former Liverpool player, wrote, “I’m sure like many in the football family there’s just a profound sense of shock, sadness and disbelief at the new of Diogo Jota’s death at the unfathomably young age of 28. Newly married too.”

I'm sure like many in the football family there's just a profound sense of shock, sadness and disbelief at the news of Diogo Jota's death at the unfathomably young age of 28. Newly married too. Sending my deepest condolences to his family and friends and everyone at Liverpool… pic.twitter.com/hDDk5689rp — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) July 3, 2025

Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez shared a photo of himself and Jota celebrating a goal together, writing, “There are no words of comfort for so much pain. I will always remember you by your smile, as a good teammate on and off the pitch.”

“I send all my strength to his family, wherever he is I am sure he will always be with you, especially to his wife and three children. RIP Diogo and André.”

LeBron James took to X to share his condolences, writing, “My prayers goes out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected.”

My prayers goes out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected! YNWA JOTA!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/B3tYVJJxkA — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 3, 2025

Tennis player Rafael Nadal called Jota’s death “sad and painful news.”

“All my love, affection and support go out to his wife, children, family and friends at this difficult time,” Nadal added.

Qué noticia tan triste y dolorosa 😔 Todo mi cariño, mi afecto y mi apoyo para su mujer, sus hijos, sus familiares y sus amigos en un momento tan difícil. Descansad en Paz, Diogo Jota y André Silva. https://t.co/KohpGTnz1Q — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 3, 2025

Liverpool fans gathered outside Anfield, Liverpool’s stadium, on Thursday morning, leaving flowers, jerseys and other tributes to Jota.

View image in full screen Tributes at Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool, in memory of Diogo Jota, who has died at the age of 28. Picture date: Thursday, July 3, 2025. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

View image in full screen People pay their respects as tributes are laid for Diogo Jota at Anfield on July 3, 2025 in Liverpool, England. The Liverpool player and Portugal international died in a car crash in Zamora, Spain at the age of 28. Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and won three major trophies with the Merseyside club — including the Premier League title last season.

— With files from The Associated Press