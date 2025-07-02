Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Locals leap in to help after series of mishaps strands small plane in Courtenay estuary

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 9:30 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Team effort helps clear small plane crash in Courtenay'
Team effort helps clear small plane crash in Courtenay
A small plane carrying two people crashed twice in an estuary in Courtenay on Canada Day. Bystanders banded together to help get the plane to high ground and away from the tide before it was airlifted out. Kylie Stanton reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The owners of a small private plane were lucky to escape unhurt — and still have their wings  — after a series of mishaps in an estuary near Courtenay, B.C.

Locals are being credited for saving the plane, after strangers came together on Canada Day to move the damaged aircraft before the tide came in.

The incident unfolded Tuesday afternoon, when the small craft was forced to make an emergency landing on the shoreline of the Courtenay River Estuary when it ran out of fuel.

“We heard the plane stalling as it flew past (my friends’) place, and thought that didn’t sound right,” said neighbour Janice Shell, who  was among those who ultimately helped save the plane.

Click to play video: 'Close call for pilot after small plane crashes in South Surrey'
Close call for pilot after small plane crashes in South Surrey

“We saw the pilot leaving, came back with a jerry can, headed back over to the plane and I guess they refilled,” added neighbour Barry Allen.

Story continues below advertisement

But things went from bad to worse for the plane’s two occupants when they tried to take off.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After building up some speed on the beach, the aircraft pitched sharply up and came straight down on its nose.

“It went to go take off and it hit some bumps out there on the beach and it ended up kind of crashing — going almost up to a like a 180 up there, and then came back down and got stuck,” witness Owen Middleton said.

“If you can’t get a headwind, you’re not going to get out. You’ve got to have enough time to take off, and the debris in the area and that, it doesn’t help,” added Allen.

The estuary is adjacent to the Courtenay Air Park, and locals often come out to watch small aircraft take off and land.

Trending Now

Many of them leapt into action on Tuesday, working as a team to move the stranded aircraft before the tide rose.

Click to play video: 'Plane bursts into flames upon impact near South Surrey'
Plane bursts into flames upon impact near South Surrey

“For Canada Day, we united to help these people out,” local Bonnie Lavallee said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everybody just stepped in, even my doggie, and it was just effortless. We worked like an amazing team to get it above the tideline.”

The owners were back on site on Wednesday, this time with the help of a helicopter that lifted the damaged plane to safety.

“I feel relief for the guy. It looked like he rigged it up, he knew what he was doing, it went well,” said Shell, who came back to watch the unusual operation.

“You don’t see that every day.”

The Courtenay Fire Department said no one was hurt in the incident and that no fuel leaked into the estuary.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices