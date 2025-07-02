Edmonton Oilers sign forwards Andrew Mangiapane, Curtis Lazar to contracts

Send this page to someone via email

After losing several forwards through trade and free agency on Canada Day, the Edmonton Oilers have signed two forwards who are well-acquainted with playing hockey in Alberta to contracts.

Late Tuesday night, the team announced via social media that veteran winger Andrew Mangiapane has agreed to a two-year deal with the NHL club, with an average annual value of $3.6 million.

The 29-year-old Toronto native will be a familiar face for Oilers fans as he spent seven seasons playing for Edmonton’s provincial rivals, the Calgary Flames. His best offensive year with the Flames came in 2021-22 when he accumulated 35 goals and 55 points over an 82-game season.

Mangiapane, who was named the MVP of the 2021 IIHF World Championship when he played for Team Canada, was traded to the Washington Capitals last summer. In his only season in D.C., Mangiapane scored 14 goals and collected 14 assists in 81 regular season games.

Late Wednesday morning, the Oilers announced the signing of another veteran forward who Edmonton hockey fans will also know well, centre Curtis Lazar.

The 30-year-old B.C. native signed a one-year contract worth $775,000.

Lazar, who was selected 17th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, has played 572 games over the course of his NHL career, but spent his junior career before that starring for the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings. In 2014, he helped the team win the Memorial Cup.

Lazar, who has a right-hand shot, has spent time with six different clubs over the course of his career, most recently with the New Jersey Devils. Lazar, who has scored 47 goals and put up 125 points during his NHL career, has generally not been put in offensive roles.