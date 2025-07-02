Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign forwards Andrew Mangiapane, Curtis Lazar to contracts

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 3:24 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Andrew Mangiapane talks about signing with the Edmonton Oilers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After losing several forwards through trade and free agency on Canada Day, the Edmonton Oilers have signed two forwards who are well-acquainted with playing hockey in Alberta to contracts.

Late Tuesday night, the team announced via social media that veteran winger Andrew Mangiapane has agreed to a two-year deal with the NHL club, with an average annual value of $3.6 million.

Click to play video: 'Andrew Mangiapane wins MVP at the 2021 IIHF World Hockey Championship'
Andrew Mangiapane wins MVP at the 2021 IIHF World Hockey Championship
Story continues below advertisement

The 29-year-old Toronto native will be a familiar face for Oilers fans as he spent seven seasons playing for Edmonton’s provincial rivals, the Calgary Flames. His best offensive year with the Flames came in 2021-22 when he accumulated 35 goals and 55 points over an 82-game season.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mangiapane, who was named the MVP of the 2021 IIHF World Championship when he played for Team Canada, was traded to the Washington Capitals last summer. In his only season in D.C., Mangiapane scored 14 goals and collected 14 assists in 81 regular season games.

Late Wednesday morning, the Oilers announced the signing of another veteran forward who Edmonton hockey fans will also know well, centre Curtis Lazar.

The 30-year-old B.C. native signed a one-year contract worth $775,000.

Lazar, who was selected 17th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, has played 572 games over the course of his NHL career, but spent his junior career before that starring for the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings. In 2014, he helped the team win the Memorial Cup.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Only Online: Curtis Lazar’s biggest fans'
Only Online: Curtis Lazar’s biggest fans

Lazar, who has a right-hand shot, has spent time with six different clubs over the course of his career, most recently with the New Jersey Devils. Lazar, who has scored 47 goals and put up 125 points during his NHL career, has generally not been put in offensive roles.

New Jersey Devils forward Curtis Lazar is seen during an NHL hockey game against the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Monday, March 17, 2025. View image in full screen
New Jersey Devils forward Curtis Lazar is seen during an NHL hockey game against the Blue Jackets in Columbus on March 17, 2025. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices