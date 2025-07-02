Winnipeg cops arrest gun-toting man at shopping mall

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police are crediting a mall employee for spotting a man with a gun in St. Vital.

Officers were called to the shopping centre around 7:15 p.m. on Monday. After alerting mall security to keep an eye on the suspect, the man was arrested, and police seized a handgun, a knife, and 2.59 grams of cocaine.

A 35-year-old male is in custody facing charges of possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, cocaine possession and two counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a probation order.

Police said no one was injured or threatened during the incident.