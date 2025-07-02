Police close Ontario city’s main park due to unruly crowds

Send this page to someone via email

After large crowds had gathered and multiple calls for trouble, Waterloo Regional Police say they were forced to close Kitchener’s main park on Canada Day.

A police spokesperson did not provide exact numbers, but police say they responded to multiple calls at Victoria Park and throughout downtown Kitchener between 4:30 p.m. and midnight for disturbances, fireworks being discharged in public spaces, and mischief.

Police say hundreds of people had gathered in the park and throughout the downtown core of the city, which forced the city to close the park.

“The park closed at 10 p.m. and officers remained in the area until approximately 1 a.m.,” Const. Chris Iben told Global News in an email.

Police say that in the downtown park, officers seized fireworks from teens, a number of people were charged with trespassing and a teen was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Iben told Global News the teen was accused of carrying a noxious substance.

Several of the incidents are still under investigation, according to police.

The park has had issues on Canada Day in previous years, including last year, when police said there was a robbery and fireworks were also fired at officers, children and, in one case, underneath a baby stroller.