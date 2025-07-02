Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police close Ontario city’s main park due to unruly crowds

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 1:06 pm
1 min read
Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont. Lupin/Wikimedia Commons
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After large crowds had gathered and multiple calls for trouble, Waterloo Regional Police say they were forced to close Kitchener’s main park on Canada Day.

A police spokesperson did not provide exact numbers, but police say they responded to multiple calls at Victoria Park and throughout downtown Kitchener between 4:30 p.m. and midnight for disturbances, fireworks being discharged in public spaces, and mischief.

Police say hundreds of people had gathered in the park and throughout the downtown core of the city, which forced the city to close the park.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The park closed at 10 p.m. and officers remained in the area until approximately 1 a.m.,” Const. Chris Iben told Global News in an email.

Police say that in the downtown park, officers seized fireworks from teens, a number of people were charged with trespassing and a teen was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Iben told Global News the teen was accused of carrying a noxious substance.

Several of the incidents are still under investigation, according to police.

The park has had issues on Canada Day in previous years, including last year, when police said there was a robbery and fireworks were also fired at officers, children and, in one case, underneath a baby stroller.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices