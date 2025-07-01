Menu

Canada

Out-of-control wildfire burning near Lytton, B.C. prompts local state of emergency, evacuation orders, alerts

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted July 1, 2025 2:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire near Lytton prompts evacuation orders, alerts'
Wildfire near Lytton prompts evacuation orders, alerts
WATCH: A wildfire burning west of the Village of Lytton has prompted evacuation orders for two properties and alerts for several more. The Nikaia Creek fire is estimated to be just under six hectares in size.
An out-of-control wildfire burning near the village of Lytton, B.C., has prompted the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to declare a local state of emergency for the Blue Sky Country region, and issue evacuation orders and alerts.

The district issued an evacuation order for two properties on Spencer Road South that are in the immediate vicinity of the flames just west of the village.

The alert was issued by the Lytton First Nation for several properties.

The Nikaia Creek fire burning on the other side of the river from Lytton is around 5.73 hectares in size. BC Wildfire Service was alerted to the fire Monday night and sent crews to work through the night.

“Crews are seeing really good success. They’re establishing wet lines on both the north and the south flank and are hoping to see continued success today,” Taylor Shantz-Stewart with BC Wildfire Service said Tuesday.

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused.

The Lytton ferry remains in operation.

This latest wildfire marked the fourth anniversary of the fire that destroyed Lytton and claimed the lives of two people.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire near Chase, B.C. prompts evacuation order for First Nation'
Wildfire near Chase, B.C. prompts evacuation order for First Nation
Meanwhile, a wildfire near the village of Chase, B.C., was still measured at 35 hectares as of Monday night, however, it remains out of control.

“A unit crew — so 22 personnel — stayed on that fire overnight and were supported by two night vision helicopters,” Shantz-Stewart said. “Again, seeing really good success, which is a testament to our crews and their hard work.”

The Neskonlith Indian Band told CFJC News the fire near the band office on Chief Neskonlith Drive is “spreading rapidly,” and it is asking residents to report to the Adams Lake Conference Centre in Chase.

The Chase fire is also classified as out of control and is suspected to be caused by humans.

– with files from Amy Judd

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

